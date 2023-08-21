Overnight explosions damaged a brand new sneaker shop in Vlaardingen, two homes in Amsterdam-Zuidoost, and a home and a car in The Hague, the police said on X, formerly Twitter. No one got hurt.

The explosion in Vlaardingen happened at a shoe store on Hoogstraat at around 2:30 a.m., the Rotterdam police said. According to Rijnmond, the targeted business is a sneaker shop that opened on Saturday. The blast shattered the store’s window, damaged its door, and blackened its facade. The police are investigating and asked witnesses to come forward. No arrests have been announced.

In Amsterdam, there was an explosion at a home on Rosa Luxemburgstraat at around 4:50 a.m., and another one on Raden Adjeng Kartinistraat at 7:00 a.m. Both explosions caused fires, which the fire department extinguished. They damaged the targeted homes, but no one got hurt, Parool reported. The police are investigating.

In The Hague, an explosive went off at a home on Adrianus van Driellaan at around 1:10 a.m., the Den Haag police said. The explosion set the home’s door and a nearby car on fire. According to Omroep West, the fire department responded to extinguish the blaze after locals’ attempts to do so failed. The police cordoned off the home for investigation. They urged witnesses to come forward.