Gender-neutral toilets are accepted by 67 percent of the Dutch population, according to a survey conducted by Hart van Nederland. The survey encompassed a representative group of over 3,600 members from its opinion panel.

The rise of gender-neutral toilets largely addresses the needs of people who identify as transgender, intersex, and non-binary. For them, using a toilet designated for a different gender can be uncomfortable. "A toilet should be a safe place,” remarked Rutgers, the knowledge center on sexuality. "Many people, including those who are trans, face insecurity, discrimination, and even violence when using restrooms. As a society, we need to do something about this,” they added.

Of the survey respondents, 67 percent have no problem with shared toilets. People over the age of 65 are more receptive to gender-neutral toilets than other age demographics. Only 31 percent of respondents view the rise of shared toilets negatively, believing the trend should be halted. This sentiment is predominantly shared by voters of FVD (67 percent), SGP (53 percent), and PVV (52 percent).

However, the self-proclaimed feminist foundation, Voorzij, raises concerns about women's safety in the context of gender-neutral restrooms. “If toilet facilities are all gender-neutral, men will have access too. Many women don't feel comfortable with that," said the president of the foundation Marianne Driessen. "Think about going out, in the evening and at night. If there are no places where women can isolate themselves, it is not pleasant."

Transgender woman Tori Anneke Camporeale told Hart van Nederland she disagrees with this view, but understands where certain resistance comes from. "Because people can misbehave. Besides, men are nastier in the restroom," they stated. But as far as they are concerned, there would be no separation between men and women at all. "As humans, we ourselves make the separation between women's and men's things, such as toilets and clothing. You don't see this in animals. Just call it toilet instead of a male or female toilet."

"It's about having enough safe options for everyone, regardless of gender or sexual orientation," Rutgers said. "So a company or organization can also perfectly choose to offer separate restrooms for men and women in addition to gender-neutral restrooms."

In February, it was notably announced that the renovated Tweede Kamer building in The Hague will have three toilet options when the construction work is done: men’s, women’s, and gender-inclusive, which anyone can use.