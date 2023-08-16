A 42-year-old man from Zoetermeer is suspected of stealing nearly 200 iPhones from the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate. The man worked as a civil servant at the ministry and allegedly stole 191 phones, nine tablets, and five laptops between March 5, 2021, and September 13, 2022. The ministry claims damages amounting to over 100,000 euros. The man denies any involvement.

A preliminary hearing for the case took place on Wednesday at The Hague court. The suspect Marwen S. was not present. His lawyer attended on his behalf. She stated that S. refutes the allegations. In the coming months, upon his lawyer's request, another witness will be questioned. This is a relative of S., who remained silent in previous interrogations. "Now all of a sudden he says he received the phones from my client," the lawyer stated.

The trial itself is set for November 15.