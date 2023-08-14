About 90 percent of all students entitled to a basic study grant in the coming academic year have applied for it. On Monday, the counter stood at 391,288, the Education Executive Agency (DUO) said. At the beginning of July, DUO had already received over 200,000 applications.

On social media, DUO will urge students entitled to the basic grant but who have not yet applied to do so in the coming weeks. Parents of students will also be notified that their child or children must apply for their grant before September 1 if they want to receive the first grant money in their account at the end of September.

This is the first time in eight years that students at universities and universities of applied sciences will receive a basic grant. If they graduate within ten years, it is converted into a gift and does not have to be repaid. The reintroduction of the grant puts an end to the student loan system, which student organizations have strongly criticized for years. Eventually, political support for the loan system also crumbled.

For students living at home, the grant amount is 110.30 euros per month. Students who live away from home will receive 439.20 euros per month in the coming academic year. That includes a temporary increase of 164.30 euros due to the increased energy costs, among other things.

Approximately 435,000 students, including 124,000 first-year students, are entitled to the basic grant in the coming academic year.