Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Netherlands in his daily video message on Saturday evening for supporting his country in the war with Russia. "In general, the Netherlands is one of the leading countries in defense cooperation with Ukraine in terms of political cooperation," Zelensky said.

Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Sweden have joined G7 Declaration in support of security guarantees. This, together with Peace Formula, is a signal: peace will come; aggression will fail. pic.twitter.com/GgrV59RNyy — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 12, 2023

According to him, the Dutch support, which includes the supply of weapons, the training of Ukrainian soldiers, and humanitarian aid, "really helps to save lives". Zelensky: "I thank the Dutch people for that. Thank you all. Mark, thank you."

Zelensky also thanked Germany for sending two additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine last week.