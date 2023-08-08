Campsites and bungalow parks increased their prices significantly last month. Prices rose by almost 40 percent compared to a month ago, according to Statistics Netherlands’ (CBS) inflation figures. Compared to a year ago, these prices are 14 percent higher.

It is common for holiday parks to increase their prices in July. But a 40 percent hike is rare. Prices increased due to higher energy costs and increased wages, among other things.

Package holidays also became more expensive, though their price hikes were less significant. Compared to a year ago, a package holiday cost 5 percent more in July.

CBS confirmed that inflation in the Netherlands was 4.6 percent in July, down from 5.7 percent in June.