The films "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," sometimes referred to as 'Barbenheimer' online, brought another record number of visitors to Pathé cinemas in the Netherlands this week. Over the past seven days, largely thanks to the two films, 560,000 visitors came to one of the 30 theaters. This is 20,000 more than last week when Pathé also set a new record.

With 1.1 million visitors, the past two weeks have been busier than the Christmas holidays, the cinema chain pointed out. That is normally the busiest cinema period of the year. "The current results are great for us and the entire cinema industry. We look forward to the rest of the summer with a lot of confidence and positivity," a spokesperson said.

Thanks in part to the rainy weather and the current film offerings, Pathé's halls are bustling. Just like last week, Barbie was the most visited film, closely followed by Oppenheimer. Other previously released films such as "Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One," "Elemental," and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" also contributed to the success of the chain.