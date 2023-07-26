The films "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," sometimes referred to as 'Barbenheimer' online, brought a record number of visitors to Pathé cinemas in the Netherlands last weekend. In total, just under 200,000 people visited one of the 30 theaters on Saturday and Sunday, a spokesperson announced on Monday.

Most of the visitors saw the Barbie film, followed by Oppenheimer. Both films premiered last weekend. Other previously released films such as "Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One," "Elemental," and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" also performed well.

Pathé did not provide exact attendance figures.

The previous record for Pathé was held by the weekend of December 28 and 29, 2019, when "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" premiered in cinemas.