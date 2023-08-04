The Koninklijke Marechaussee arrested a soldier from Helvoirt on Wednesday on suspicion of taking a woman hostage and assaulting her, Omroep Brabant reports.

The investigation into the soldier started when the woman was found on the street on Wednesday morning. She told the authorities the man had taken her hostage and assaulted her.

The Marechaussee arrested the soldier at his home on Lindelaan in Helvoirt later in the day. The police assisted in the arrest with about 20 police officers and two dogs.

The authorities searched the man’s house and found a small quantity of hard drugs.

The soldier is in custody for further investigation.

The Koninklijke Marechaussee is a policing force that works as part of the Dutch military. In addition to policing the army, the Marehcaussee is also responsible for border security, including at the seaports and airports.