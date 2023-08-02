A wolf pack has settled in Zuid-West Veluwe, with Natuurmonumenten releasing the first footage of six cubs and their parents on Tuesday. The cubs are believed to have been born earlier this spring.

Afgelopen voorjaar heeft het wolvenpaartje jongen gekregen. Daarmee heeft de Zuidwest-Veluwe haar wolvenroedel. De beelden zijn i.v.m de kwetsbaarheid van de welpen niet recent.

Dagopnames deel ik binnenkort ook met jullie. pic.twitter.com/CeeLqM1Mqt — Frank Theunissen (@ftheunissen3) August 1, 2023

A new pair of wolves in the region was identified last winter when forest ranger Frank Theunisse spotted an unfamiliar wolf on the wildlife camera. He noticed another wolf a few days later and deduced from their urination patterns that the new arrivals were a male and a female, likely a mating pair.

Theunisse observed the pair marking their territory and hunting together throughout the winter. "During the wolves' mating season, they still walked together, so we were very curious to see if any cubs would be born,” he noted on a blog post on the Natuurmonumenten website.

In the spring, a typical birthing period for wolves, the female disappeared for several weeks. She eventually reappeared on camera with the male wolf. "Her teats were clearly visible: she had cubs!" Theunisse reported.

Natuurmonumenten revealed on Tuesday the first footage of the six cubs alongside their parents, which was filmed earlier this spring. The organization delayed the release to ensure the cubs had the rest they needed during their most vulnerable period.

"Now they're much larger and stronger, and they are moving through a vast area with their parents. I hope and expect to regularly share more images and stories about the growing cubs in the coming months," Theunisse said.

He also expressed concern about the regular intrusions into animal rest areas and the illegal placement of wildlife cameras. According to him, disregarding these rules is not only illegal and punishable by fines or site bans but also disrupts the local flora and fauna.

“We ask everyone to respect these rules to protect nature. In return, we'll continue to share images and stories from our nature reserves," the forest ranger added.