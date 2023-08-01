The American company micromobility.com is working on a takeover of the bankrupt Amsterdam bicycle brand VanMoof, micromobility.com wrote on its website. The company has already made a non-binding offer for VanMoof and said it was well received. It did not disclose financial details.

Micromobility.com makes electric bicycles and scooters and is active in the United States and Europe. CEO Salvatore Palella said they are working on a binding offer for VanMoof. He said VanMoof is known for its quality and innovation, with a successful subscription model as well. By acquiring VanMoof, micromobility.com can strengthen its position in the electric urban transport market and strengthen its own portfolio, said Palella.

The potential acquisition of VanMoof is part of the long-term strategy for the mobility market, according to Palella. Micromobility.com - founded in 2015 and listed in New York - will provide more information about the acquisition process as further developments occur, the company said.

VanMoof went bankrupt last month. It caused problems for the owners of bicycles because the loss-making company had many parts specially designed and also used a lot of proprietary software. The bankruptcy administrators are investigating the possibilities of a restart.

Several parties would be interested in taking over VanMoof. The bankruptcy administrators recently told RTLZ that concrete talks were being held with “serious candidates” about a takeover.