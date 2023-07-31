Two people got hurt during a home invasion on Meindert Hobbemastraat in Maarssen on Sunday night, the Utrecht police said on X, formerly Twitter. One suspect fled the scene and is still at large.

The home invasion happened at around 11:15 p.m. The two victims are the residents of the home. Paramedics treated them at the scene, and their current condition is unknown, RTV Utrecht reported.

The police were looking for a man about 1.8 meters tall with a slim build, according to a post shared on the citizen notification system Burgernet. He was wearing a gray hoody and dark pants. The police urged people not to approach him because he may be dangerous.

It is unclear whether the man stole anything or fled empty-handed after hurting the residents.