It's not too late for Formula 1 fans to book an overnight stay during the race weekend in Zandvoort in less than a month. Several surrounding campsites still have places available on the last weekend in August, and the Roompot and EuroParcs vacation parks are also not yet fully booked. The accommodations generally expect that they will eventually be completely full.

Camping Bloemendaal, Circuit Camping de Elta in Santpoort-Zuid, Camping de Duindoorn in IJmuiden, and Naturcamping Schoonenberg in Velsen-Zuid still have "a few spots" left. They are all no more than an hour's bike ride from the race track where Max Verstappen is aiming to take his third consecutive home victory on August 27. Zandvoort is hermetically closed off to car traffic during the race weekend, so it can be useful to stay overnight nearby.

Even the official Formula 1 campsite near the race track is not yet fully booked. The several hundred places in the so-called Official 538 Dutch Grand Prix Village were already sold out last year, but according to a spokesperson for the circuit, this did not happen immediately then either.

The more than 800 places at the De Lakens campsite in Bloemendaal and the smaller Zeeweg 71 campsite in Overveen are already sold out. At Zeeweg 71, this has already been the case "since February 1." De Lakens says it will be "completely filled with Formula 1 fans" in less than a month.

The Roompot Park in Zandvoort already had all available seats filled when ticket sales began. There are still some accommodation options at the Bloemendaal aan Zee site, three kilometers from the race track. Center Parcs has a park directly at the race track, but as in previous years, has rented it out completely to the Formula 1 organizers and the teams. In previous years, the drivers have occasionally stayed there.

Hotels also sold out immediately after tickets went on sale, says Tom van der Veen, chairman of the Zandvoort Hotel Consultation. In most cases, hotels intentionally hold back a few rooms to sell at the most opportune time. Van der Veen himself does that with his Hotel Keur. "You lose the last few rooms without a doubt," the owner says. For a hotel room, guests spend about twice as much as usual during the Formula 1 weekend.