Amsterdam is taking measures against the increasing litter on the streets, which the city blames on the deposit scheme for cans. While the system may have decreased the number of cans on the streets, other litter is increasing as people tip over bins to search for cans to return for the deposit.

From mid-August, Amsterdam will deploy two extra cleaners in all city districts, AT5 reports. It is also working on repairing broken bins and locking them so they can’t be pulled open.

The city is also expanding its experiment with donation rings - iron rings where people can put their deposit cans or bottles for others who want to return them. These rings are currently only in the city center, but Amsterdam intends to put them in more neighborhoods.

The municipality also asked the business community to create more areas where people can hand in their cans or bottles. And it reminded entrepreneurs of their obligation to keep the street clean 25 meters around their business.

Summer always brings an increased amount of litter on the streets as people spend more time outside, the city said. It is placing more and larger waste bins in parks and recreational areas, as well as billboards, banners, and beach flags reminding people to clean up after themselves.