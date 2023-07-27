Four healthy African lion cubs were born at Safari Park Beekse Bergen on July 12, the safari park announced on Thursday. It is the park’s first litter of lion cubs in six years.

Lion litters consist of one to six animals born after a gestation period of 3.5 months. “The mother gave birth to five cubs. Unfortunately, the fifth cub did not make it,” predator caretaker Mariska Vermij-Van Dijk said. Lions have four nipples. If there are more than four cubs, it often happens that one can’t compete with its siblings for food. “Sad, but that’s the way it goes. “We are very happy that the four cubs are doing well.”

Lions are born blind; their eyes only open after around ten days. By three weeks, they’re a bit more certain on their feet and start to explore. “Around that time, they also get their first medical check, and it becomes clear what sex they are,” Vermij-Van Dijk said. By age one, the spots on their fur disappear, and their mains become more visible.

The cubs were born in the enclosure on the car- and walking safari route. They are not visible to visitors yet.