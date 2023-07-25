A woman was found dead in a home on Dierenselaan in The Hague during the early hours of Saturday morning, the police reported on Monday. The police arrested five suspects, four of whom are still in restricted custody.

What happened is not clear. “The police are currently doing an extensive investigation into whether a crime has been committed,” the police said. They’re also investigating the suspects’ involvement in the woman’s death.

Emergency services responded to the home at around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday after someone called for an ambulance, according to AD. Paramedics found the deceased woman inside. It will probably be a few more days before there is clarity about what happened to the woman, a police spokesperson said to the newspaper.

A local told Omroep West that an “old man” lived in the house.