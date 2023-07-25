The Dutch passport is the fourth strongest passport in the world, according to the Henley Passport Index for 2023. Netherlands residents can travel to 188 destinations visa-free with their Dutch passports, said Henley & Partners, a London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm. The Netherlands is in the same position as last year.

Singapore has the strongest passport in the world, with 192 visa-free destinations. Germany, Italy, and Spain came in second place with 190 destinations. And Austria, Finland, France, Japan, Luxembourg, South Korea, and Sweden are in third with 189.

The Netherlands tied in fourth place with Denmark, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. Neighbor Belgium is in fifth place.

At the bottom of the list are mainly war and conflict-torn countries. Residents of Afghanistan can only visit 27 destinations visa-free, Iraq 20, and Syria 30.

Henley & Partners has been tracking the world’s most travel-friendly passports since 2006 using data from the International Air Transport Authority. The index includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations.