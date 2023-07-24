Online threats are affecting a much broader group of Netherlands residents than people with public functions, like politicians. Victim Support Netherlands received over 9,000 reports of people who were threatened in the first six months of 2023.

We live in a “harsh time,” according to Rosa Jansen, chairman of the Victim Support Nederland board. “We saw with Sigrid Kaag how much impact online threats can have. Unfortunately, a much larger group of Dutch people are affected by this. We are only seeing the tip of the iceberg, and I fear the end is not yet in sight. According to Jansen, it is important to create awareness “about the serious consequences of online threats and to provide victims with the necessary support.”

Last year, Victim Support received reports from more than 20,000 victims of threats. The organization sees that people facing threats experience mistrust, fear, and intimidation. Some suffer from problems sleeping and depressive symptoms. Victims’ family members or friends may also suffer from the threats.

Victim Support is launching the campaign “Every step a victory” on Monday to inform victims of ways to recover from what happened to them. It refers victims to help offered by the organization, including psychological help, guidance in the criminal process, or assistance in applying for compensation.