Spotify will increase its prices in the Netherlands for the first time. Subscription prices are set to increase by 1 to 3 euros per month. The music streaming service is implementing the price increase in dozens of countries.

Anyone who now signs up for an individual ad-free subscription will immediately pay 10.99 euros instead of the previous 9.99 euros per month. Existing users of the music streaming service will receive an email announcing that their bill will not increase until at least one month later.

Other subscriptions from the streaming service are also getting more expensive in the Netherlands. Students will now have to pay 5.99 euros instead of 4.99 euros. A family subscription, which can cover up to six users, will now cost 17.99 euros per month, up from 14.99 euros. The price for a two-person subscription, which was previously 12.99 euros, is being raised by 2 euros.

Spotify is implementing the price increase in dozens of countries, including the Netherlands. According to the service of Swedish origin, this is necessary in order to continue innovating. Spotify's prices remained the same for a long time. Competitors like Apple and Amazon have already increased their music and audio subscription prices.