The Amsterdam municipality and customs authorities are worried that the port of Amsterdam is beckoning increasingly attractive to drug traffickers. Authorities are seizing an increasing amount of cocaine at the Amsterdam port, though the figures pale in comparison to seizures in Rotterdam, AT5 reports.

“There are a number of signals that indicate an increasing role of our port as a logistics hub in the import and transit of cocaine. Although the concrete signals are still relatively limited, there is an increase in the number of drug finds,” Mayor Femke Halsema wrote to the city council earlier this year.

The Westelijk Havengebied is part of the North Sea Canal Area, a global player in the storage of petrol and the processing of coal and cocoa. The size of the port area makes it vulnerable to criminals, as it is difficult to control and check, according to AT5.

Last year, customs authorities seized 1,522 kilograms of cocaine - a record for the port of Amsterdam. Unlike in Rotterdam, where cocaine mainly comes in hidden containers, customs in Amsterdam are more likely to find the drugs hidden under ships in waterproof bags.

Due to increased pressure in Rotterdam and Antwerp, drug criminals are looking at other ports to get their cocaine into Europe. Vlissingen seems to be an increasing favorite.

The Ministry of Justice and Security announced structural investments into tackling organized drug crime at logistics hubs, including ports. The North Sea Canal Area will get 1.5 million euros a year to reduce the risk of drug smuggling. The Amsterdam city council also released money for additional camera surveillance in the port area.