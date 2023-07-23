Barbie is a big hit in Dutch cinemas. The movie, which has been in theaters since Wednesday, has already attracted 250,000 visitors in four days, Warner Bros. announced on Sunday. This is the number of visitors through Sunday morning, including those attending the special Ladies Nights held Tuesday night at dozens of theaters.

"The film is exceeding all expectations," said a Warner Bros. spokesperson. "We have been told by many theaters that they have scheduled additional screenings to meet demand. Comparisons are being drawn to the kind of events that sparked the Harry Potter films."

Barbie is on track to become the best opening weekend of 2023. That record is now held by the film Mario Bros, which drew nearly 390,000 in its first five days. The comedy, starring actress Margot Robbie, is currently screening in 161 theaters in the Netherlands.

In the film by director Greta Gerwig, the world-famous doll discovers that in addition to her Barbie world, there is also a real world in which men and women are anything but equal. The film is also doing very well internationally. According to analysts, Barbie took in $22.3 million on its first day in the U.S. and will gross more than $110 million on its first weekend, RTL Boulevard reports.