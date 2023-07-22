The police arrested six people during a turbulent night in the center of Tilburg. One police officer was injured in the process. Police dogs and horses were deployed to restore calm in the city, the police reported.

According to the police, officers saw a man and a woman get into a heated argument around 4 a.m. and tried to calm them down. However, this was to no avail. The couple then became very aggressive and turned against the police. After their arrest, bystanders also interfered and one of the officers received a punch in the face. In the process, an 18-year-old man from Tilburg was arrested, who also had a punching bag with him. Later on, a 19-year-old resident was arrested for insult.

The same night, a 28-year-old man from Den Bosch was arrested for stealing a safety vest from a police car during a brawl on the Heuvelring in the city center. He then got into a car while he had been drinking. In addition, a 45-year-old man from Tilburg was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 30-year-old man in a café on Piusplein.