A cyclist was severely hurt in a collision with a getaway car used to flee the scene of a tobacconist robbery in Amsterdam early on Thursday morning, the police reported. The police arrested one man and are looking for at least one more suspect.

At around 1:10 a.m., the police received a report of a possible break-in at a tobacconist on Kinkerstraat in Amsterdam. At the scene, officers found that the store had indeed been broken into. They spotted two men matching the description of the burglars getting into a car further down the street and speeding away.

The officers followed the vehicle at a distance. Further up Kinkerstraat, a pedestrian flagged them down to alert them to a critically injured man on the street. “Bystanders indicated that this cyclist had been hit by the fleeing vehicle,” the police said.

“The officers immediately provided first aid and had to resuscitate the victim at one point,” the police said. Other emergency services arrived at the scene. They stabilized the victim, a 26-year-old man from Amsterdam, and rushed him to a hospital.

Meanwhile, the police received another report that a car had crashed on Eerste Helmersstraat. Officers rushed to the location and found that it was likely the same getaway car that hit the cyclist. It matched the description and had damage appropriate to that collision, the police said. There was no one in the car, which the police seized for trace evidence investigation.

Not much later, the police arrested a 19-year-old man from Amsterdam as a suspect in the case. The police did not say what exactly his suspected role was. “In connection with the investigation, the police will not make any further statements about this suspect or the suspicions against him.”

The police are looking for at least one more suspect. The cyclist’s current condition is unknown.