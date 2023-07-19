The Public Prosecution Service (OM) recommended that artist Julian Andeweg be sentenced to three years in prison, one of which conditionally suspended. The man is on trial for sexually assaulting, raping, and assaulting six women, including the years-long abuse of his girlfriend.

In court on Wednesday, the public prosecutor described the case around the 36-year-old artist as a typical example of MeToo, Parool reports. “This is about sexual misconduct, which has come to light in many settings over the past few years. Companies, the government, the fashion world, the film and television world, and also art.”

The women who accuse Julian Andeweg of rape, sexual assault, and physical abuse between 2013 and 2018 mainly came forward after NRC reported about the man’s widespread sexually transgressive behavior three years ago. Twenty men and women spoke to the newspaper about being raped, assaulted, and harassed by Andeweg. The man’s lawyer, Peter Plasman, consented to letting his name be published in the media, according to NRC.

The prosecutor’s sentence demand includes the fact that psychologists diagnosed Andeweg with a personality disorder with narcissistic and borderline traits. He has poor control of his emotions and impulses, and his frequent use of drugs and alcohol exacerbated that, the psychologist concluded. The prosecutor also took into account that Andeweg already started therapy, cooperated with the investigation, and claimed to have stopped using.

“Nevertheless, the OM believes that a hefty unconditional sentence is appropriate,” the prosecutor said. “These women have been so painfully affected in their sexuality. The suspect had only his own interests in mind at the expense of the security and confidence of these women. Up to the present day.”

Four women spoke during the trial on Monday, according to Parool. One said Andeweg drugged and raped her five years ago and then later threatened and stalked her. “The art world and police did nothing for years. And so he kept going and made new victims.” She eventually went to the press. “I did not voluntarily share the most intimate, vulnerable, and painful moments of my life with the whole of the Netherlands. My life was in danger. And nobody did anything,” she said.

After all these years, the woman still struggles with many psychological complaints. The other women also said that they are still struggling with what happened to them and crave retribution. “The rape was ten years ago,” one said. “And I still struggle with depressed feelings, PTSD-like symptoms, and problems with relationships and sex. I am tired of spending more than a third of my life dealing with the pain this man has caused. I hope for closure, and justice.”

During the trial, the judges questioned Andeweg’s credibility, NRC reports. They pointed out that he very conveniently can remember all kinds of things about the incidents discussed except for the crime.

For example, speaking about the accusation that he grabbed a woman in the crotch during a show on the Red Light Radio in Amsterdam. “It was a fun night with some alcohol. I may have behaved erratically there, but I don’t remember jumping or groping her.” He also doesn’t remember doing the same to two other women during a party after a fashion show in Westergasterrein and another party in The Hague. He remembers the parties, but not that he attacked them.

He said several times that he led a turbulent life with a lot of alcohol and drug use and changing sexual partners. “My existence was sex, drugs, and rock and roll. That is encouraged in the art world. It has also contributed to my success. It was normal to have a new woman over every week.”