Two men were injured in a stabbing in Goirle on Saturday night, the police reported. The two had to be taken to a hospital. According to the police, the two victims were stabbed around 9:20 p.m. in the Hogere Wal, near the Oostplas, during an altercation with several people. The two men are both 22 years old and have no fixed address.

Wij ontvingen een melding van een steekincident aan de Hoge Wal in #Goirle. Ter plaatse zijn 2 slachtoffers aangetroffen, zij zijn overgebracht naar het zkh. Ook zijn er 2 verdachten aangehouden. Wat er precies is gebeurd en wat de aanleiding is geweest wordt nog onderzocht. — Politie Tilburg eo (@POL_Tilburg) July 8, 2023

The police reported that two suspects fled after the stabbing. That same evening, the police arrested a 22-year-old man and a 33-year-old man from Tilburg in Groenstraat. "A mutual dispute may have been the trigger for the stabbing," the police said.