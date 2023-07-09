On Sunday early in the morning, a major fire raged in a thrift shop in an industrial area in Veldhoven, Brabant. The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. and was under control about three hours later. The building suffered so much damage in the fire that it must be considered lost, a spokesman for the security region said.

The fire department deployed several units to fight the fire in De Run, but could not prevent smoke and fire from damaging surrounding buildings. One of the firefighters suffered from the heat and was treated by paramedics.

According to Omroep Brabant, the fire was discovered by the firefighters themselves. On the way back from another mission, they saw the fire in the industrial area.

The fire caused heavy smoke and the security region issued an NL alert. People affected by the smoke were advised to close windows and doors and turn off ventilation. Firefighters are expected to be busy with damping-down operations for some time.

In another fire outbreak on Sunday, about 450 piglets died in a fire in a barn in Aalten, Gelderland. However, about 170 piglets could still be taken out of the barn in time, a spokesperson for the security region Noord- and Oost-Gelderland said. Around 4 a.m., the signal was given that the fire was extinguished.

Furthermore, asbestos was released in the fire. There were asbestos particles on the site itself and the meadow behind it, said the spokesperson. Because a lot of smoke was released, residents received an NL-Alert.

The fire broke out in another empty barn and spread to the piglet barn. The fire department deployed several units to fight the fire on Brakenweg. According to the spokesperson, two other barns, which also contained animals, were evacuated as a precaution.