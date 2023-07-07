The nine FM frequencies for commercial radio stations were awarded to DPG Media, Business News Radio, Financial News Radio, Mediahuis, and Talpa Radio. They submitted the highest bids in an auction that generated 152.8 million euros, the Ministry of Economic Affairs announced on Friday.

The auction process for the radio frequencies started last Tuesday. The nine frequencies were auctioned for a period of 12 years. In the past years, these nine frequencies hosted broadcasts from 100% NL, BNR, Qmusic, Radio 10, Radio 538, Radio Veronica, Sky Radio, SLAM! and Sublime.

The need to redistribute these national FM frequencies was brought to light by a case initiated by rock station KINK, aspiring for a national radio slot. As a result, last year, the Dutch Trade and Industry Appeals Tribunal (CBb) ordered the frequencies to be redistributed.

The Cabinet also decided to limit the number of frequencies any commercial radio provider can hold to three. This led to Talpa Network, the umbrella company of Radio Veronica, Radio 10, Radio 538, and Sky Radio, to lose one of its frequencies. As a result, Radio Veronica was sold to Mediahuis, which has held official ownership since July 1. Mediahuis had earlier acquired stations like 100% NL and SLAM! from RadioCorp.

From September 1, the radio stations SLAM! and Sublime will no longer be heard on an FM frequency. The stations will be accessible only via DAB+, online, and via their app. However, Radio Veronica and 100% NL will continue on an FM frequency for the ensuing 12 years.

Mediahuis' Director of Audio, Tom Klerkx, expressed the company's ambition to become a major player in the Dutch radio and audio market and shared his satisfaction with the auction's outcome. "Sublime and SLAM! in addition to Nostalgie and Sunlite, will have every opportunity to further develop as DAB+ radio stations from September 1, within a market that continues to grow in reach."

BNR secured its current frequency in the auction and will continue to broadcast on FM. Presenter Nina van den Dungen hailed this as an "important milestone" and "a relief."

Talpa Network also expressed its satisfaction with Radio 538, Radio 10, and Sky Radio retaining their FM frequencies. Talpa's Director of Radio and Television, Paul Römer, shared his relief at the auction results: "After an intensive period of tension and uncertainty for the radio sector, employees and listeners, the results of the auction finally provide clarity. We are extremely pleased to have won these three radio licenses."

DPG Media managed to secure two frequencies in the FM frequency auction. The company plans to introduce a new national radio brand alongside the already existing Qmusic. The content for the new station will be revealed later, but he is convinced that it will strengthen their position in the Dutch radio landscape.