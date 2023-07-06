Money allocated every year to after-school activities for vulnerable children and youth will increase to 433 million euros in the coming years, Education Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf wrote in a letter to the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of Dutch Parliament. This funding will be utilized for activities such as music lessons, sports, homework supervision, and workshops.

According to the Minister, the most significant disparities among children arise during their time outside of school. While some children have the opportunity to join a sports club or receive assistance with their homework, others lack the financial resources or time for such activities. The allocated funds aim to ensure these children can develop their talents, interests, and skills to their fullest potential.

This year, 56 million euros has already been allocated to the after-school program. This amount is part of the annual budget of 1 billion euros designated for addressing educational inequalities. By 2025, the funding will increase to 430 million euros. Starting from 2027, there will be an annual budget of 433 million euros specifically for after-school activities.

In the coming years, Dijkgraaf intends to focus on the school children who require the most support. His objective is for this group to eventually have the opportunity to engage in an additional ten hours of activities outside of school each week. According to the minister, this target applies to approximately 5 percent of all students in schools with the greatest need.

For the other schools participating in the program, at least five hours per week must be allocated to providing entertainment or additional educational support for vulnerable students.