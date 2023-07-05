The peak of Storm Poly has passed in Amsterdam and the advice to remain indoors has been withdrawn, the municipality said. However, there is still a great deal of traffic in and around the city. "Emergency services and the municipality are working hard to clear up the mess to make passage possible again." The announcement came as the Code Orange weather warning was withdrawn in the entire country. A Code Yellow warning for wind gusts up to 90 kilometers per hour remained in effect in Friesland, Drenthe, the Wadden Islands area and the IJsselmeer, but it was expected to expire by 5 p.m.

The municipality will also start collecting garbage again, which was temporarily halted due to the storm. "We are making sure that we catch up as quickly as possible. This may take a few days."

Dozens of trees were blown down throughout the city. Various roads will remain blocked as a result and public transport will largely not be able to run yet on Wednesday afternoon. Many overhead electricity lines used by the trams have been destroyed.

As a result, the trams will no longer run at all on Wednesday for safety reasons. Trams may also be cancelled for at least part of the day on Thursday, according to the website of the Amsterdam public transport company GVB.

All metros were back up and running by 3:30 p.m., but public transport passengers still have to take delays into account. Two buses will also run again on line 22, between the Sloterdijk and Muiderpoort stations. It is not yet clear when all buses will run again.

The police and fire brigade also said they were busy handling reports of fallen trees and damage. There is significant damage to cars and houses, and a number of houseboats were also severely damaged. On the Jacob van Lennepkade and the Da Costakade, two houseboats became detached due to the strong wind.

A 123-year-old elm has also blown over in front of the entrance to the Hortus Botanicus. "The famous elm that guarded the entrance to the Hortus did not survive the storm," said the botanical garden in the heart of Amsterdam. It will remain closed on Wednesday due to the storm. "Fortunately, the trees in our garden are all still standing!"