Dutch motorcycle racer Joey den Besten was killed in a crash in Finland on Sunday. He was the second Dutch motorsport athlete to lose his life in an accident during a race this weekend. Den Besten was 30 years old.

He died taking part in a race that was part of the 20th season of the International Road Racing Championship (IIRC). The race was organized at the Jarno Saarinen circuit in Imatra, Finland, on Sunday.

Police in Finland were investigating the incident, and the Finnish Motorcycle Union also set up an examination to review what happened. The motorcycle association was expected to release a statement later on Monday

"A rider lost his life today on Sunday in the IRRC series Imatranajo race. The rider lost control of his bike on the formation lap of the IRRC Superbike race. The start was immediately cancelled," said the organization behind the Imatranajo race on a statement on their website.

"IRRC management wishes to pass their deepest sympathy to his partner, family, friends and beloved ones," IIRC stated. Den Besten started in the IIRC Supersport class in 2014, winning the championship that year, and again in 2017. He then moved into the Superbike class, taking third place in 2021.

"The organizer and The Finnish Motorcycle Union wishes to express their heartfelt condolences to the family and fellow riders," Imatranajo stated.

On Saturday, 18-year-old Dutch race car driver Dilano van 't Hoff was killed at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium. The rising star was died after a crash during the second race of the day.

He made his debut two years ago. He took first place in the 2021 F4 Spanish Championship with a total of 361 points in the Drivers Championship, far ahead from second-place finisher Sebastian Øgaard.