The two Dutch princesses Amalia and Alexia have spoken publicly for the first time about their experience with negative social media attention and the effect of media presence on their lives. They did so after the semi-annual photo opportunity of the Royal House.



The two royal sisters have had rather negative experiences with their attention on social media in the past. "Social media has had a big impact, mostly not positive," Amalia commented. But the 19-year-old princess was able to learn from this experience and has pointed out that she no longer reads through (hate) comments and has learned not to take them personally. According to Alexia, this is a lesson that is important for everyone, not just princesses.

For Amalia, the negative attention on social media is just one of many things she has had to deal with as a princess. Earlier this year, it was reported that the crown princess had been subjected to threats that made it difficult for her to complete a normal year of studies at the University of Amsterdam. "As you all know, the past year has been really hard, and it still is," Amalia told NOS.

Since then, Amalia has been accompanied by heavy security at the university, and for security reasons, she lives with her parents in The Hague. However, the crown princess does not let it get her down and continues as before.

For that, Amalia gets a lot of praise from her younger sister Alexia. "I'm very proud of how Amalia did last year," said the 18-year-old princess. "She put on a smile every day, I really wouldn't imitate her. I am very proud of that and I also think that deserves recognition from everyone."

The younger princess also didn't have the best experience with her media attention in recent years, when several videos and photos of Alexia were posted on social media. However, Alexia hasn't let this affect her too much as she continues to use social media and says she doesn't feel restricted in her usage. However, the leaks on social media were a big lesson for her, and told NOS that she now thinks more about what she reveals about herself on social media.

It does something to you, but you get used to it, Alexia said. "I know who I am, my family knows who I am and my friends know who I am. It doesn't bother me."

Alexia, who turned 18 this week, can now become head of state in an emergency if her father and sister disappear. She said she wanted to join Ariane in supporting her eldest sister, NOS wrote.