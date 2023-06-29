A ban on carrying knives in the entire municipality of Amsterdam will come into force on July 1, Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema wrote in a letter to the full City Council on Wednesday. "This means that in addition to weapons that are prohibited in the Weapons and Ammunition Act, it is no longer allowed to carry normal-use knives in public spaces," said the mayor. Such knives include chef's knives, pocket knives, multitool knives, and foldable knives.

The prohibition does not apply to objects that are packaged in such a way that they cannot be immediately used as stabbing weapons. But, the ban will affect "pocket knives and kitchen knives that someone carries with them and which are not packed," she wrote.

The knife ban was prompted by serious stabbing incidents in the capital, particularly among young people. "In addition, a number of Amsterdam schools have requested to be able to send a clear signal that all knives are prohibited," Halsema stated.

The ban was decided in consultation with the district head of the police and the Public Prosecution service. "Stabbing incidents take place throughout Amsterdam and are not limited to the general nuisance areas," said Halsema. Previously, parts of the Centrum, Zuidoost, Oost, the Da Costabuurt, the Sarphatiparkbuurt and Teleport had been designated as knife prohibition areas. A city-wide ban indicates a "clear, uniform standard," the mayor said.

With the ban, the police can fine someone carrying a new or used knife, and then they can confiscate the knife. "In this way, the introduction of a general knife ban contributes to safety on the street," Halsema said. She went on to say that police still need a reason to search someone and that "the knife ban does not create an authorization to search."

The Ministry of Justice and Security is working on a law that will prohibit the carrying of general-use knives in public spaces, as well as the sale of knives to minors. In anticipation of a national ban on knives, Groningen, Winterswijk, Middelburg and Vlissingen decided earlier to introduce a general ban on knives.