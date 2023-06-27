This weekend, and for this weekend only, the Afsluitdijk will be open to cyclists and walkers for the first time in over four years. The Rijkswaterstaat spent about 100,000 euros on this concession to cyclists who have been yearning for a round of the IJsselmeer, NH Nieuws reports.

Opening the Afsluitdijk to cyclists and pedestrians involves over three kilometers of barriers, dozens of volunteers, and quickly asphalting some road sections, Jaap Buitink of the public works department Rijkswaterstaat said. “We are working everywhere on the dike. So we also appeal to everyone to stick to the route. Stay on the road, and please do not take selfies on the new concrete blocks. It is still dangerous there.”

Only next year will a large part of the dike be opened for bicycle traffic between Den Oever and Breezanddijk.

Despite the high costs involved, Buitink thinks the temporary opening this weekend is worth it. “It is an iconic part of cycling in the Netherlands. I call it the Alpe D’Heuz of the Netherlands. It would be wonderful if we could reopen it to the public after so many years.”

The Afsluitdijk will open for two days starting at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.