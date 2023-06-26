Solange Dekker from Amsterdam was crowned Miss International Queen 2023 in Thailand on Sunday. The 27-year-old Dutch trans woman beat over 20 other trans women from other countries.

“The message that I want to show to everyone is that you never need to stop believing in yourself. You always, always, always need to fully, fully believe in yourself in order to achieve everything that you want,” Dekker told the media, including RTL Nieuws, after her crowning.

“You are the hero in your own story,” she said. “You wake up every day, you see yourself in the mirror, and you have to believe that whatever you are doing is right.”

The Miss International Queen pageant was created 17 years ago to promote the acceptance of trans women in society. It is now the world’s largest beauty pageant for trans women.

Dekker is the first Dutch trans woman to win the Miss International Queen title. “Spread kindness, spread love, believe in yourself, and pay it forward,” was her closing words after receiving her crown and sash.

The first runner-up went to Qatrisha Zairyah Kamsir from Singapore and the second runner-up to Melony Munro from the United States of America.