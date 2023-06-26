The police in Turkey arrested Isaac B., the alleged right-hand man of wanted Dutch cocaine trafficker Jos Leijdekkers, in Turkey on Sunday, “various well-informed sources” told Parool.

B., 29, has been a fugitive for some time. In December 2022, a Dutch court sentenced him to 12 years in prison for leading the criminal investigation that imported 5,700 kilograms of cocaine to the Netherlands and laundered 6.5 million euros. In February 2023, a court in Belgium sentenced him to another six years in prison for leading a criminal organization that shot at a rival’s restaurant in Antwerp.

According to Parool, the authorities consider B. the right-hand man of Jos Leijdekkers, better known as “Bolle Jos.” The 31-year-old man from Breda is one of the Netherlands’ most wanted fugitives. The Dutch authorities want him for large-scale cocaine trafficking and involvement in several assassinations.

Leijdekkers is suspected to be hiding in Turkey. Earlier this month, the Turkish authorities raided multiple addresses and arrested 23 suspects in an operation targeting Leijdekkers’ organization.