The renovated museum about Nijntje, the world-famous bunny designed by late artist Dick Bruna, was officially re-opened in Utrecht on Wednesday afternoon. The museum will be open to the public from Thursday, the 68th birthday of the cartoon rabbit, often referred to in English as Miffy Bunny.

The museum has nearly doubled in size. There is now also a café in the museum, a 360-degree projection with a performance about Nijntje's friend, Boris, and new themed rooms dedicated to two other Nijntje friends, "Jan's farm" and "Betje's shop." The museum is primarily intended to be fun and educational for toddlers and preschoolers.

The museum is completely wheelchair-friendly and children with a visual or hearing impairment have also been taken into account. "Sensitive children can relax in one of the low-stimulus cabins," said a spokesperson.

The books about Nijntje have been published in many countries. Aside from English-speaking countries, many other parts of the world refer to the bunny as Miffy.

The renovation and new features were supported with funding from the VriendenLoterij, the VSB Fund and the Kindercultuurfonds, among others.