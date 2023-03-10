The renovated Nijntje Museum in Utrecht will open its doors back up on June 21. The date is also the 68th birthday of the cartoon rabbit, often known in English as Miffy Bunny. The museum made the announcement about the reopening on Monday.

The museum first opened in 2016 on Agnietenstraat in Utrecht, but the museum said the building soon proved to be too small as it receives more than 175,000 visitors every year. The Nijntje Museum was then temporarily housed in a building on the Oudegracht. It will now return to the old building on the Agnietenstraat, which now has an extension.

The museum halls have been renovated and teaching programs for preschools and primary schools will be available. The museum is also accessible to children with a mobility, visual or hearing impairment.

The children's books about Nijntje were created by Utrecht artist and writer Dick Bruna, and eventually became world famous. The first Nijntje book was published on June 21, 1955. Bruna passed away in 2017.