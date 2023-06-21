The Netherlands is in 28th place on this year’s Global Gender Gap Index. According to the study, performed by the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands, our country has managed to close 77.7 percent of the gender gap. That is 0.1 percent more than last year.

The Netherlands’ emancipation policy had some effect in the past three years, but the progress stalled in 2023, the researchers said. While the Netherlands scored exceptionally well on education equality, coming in first place globally, most women still work part-time. And women still earn 13.33 percent less than men for comparable jobs in the Netherlands.

Only 13.7 percent of firms in the country have female top managers, and 5 percent have female majority ownership. And only 38 percent of listed companies’ board members are women.

In 28th place, the Netherlands performed significantly worse than its neighbors. Germany and Belgium are both in the top 10, in 6th and 10th place, respectively.

Iceland again topped the list, closing 91.2 percent of its gender gap, followed by Norway (87.9%), Finland (86.3%), New Zealand (85.6%), and Sweden (81.5%).

The Global Gender Gap Index is an annual investigation into the wage differences between men and women in 146 countries commissioned by the World Economic Forum.