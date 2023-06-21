An accident between a car and a bicyclist on Wednesday afternoon left a seven-year-old boy dead. Police in Diepenveen, Overijssel, said the 84-year-old man driving the car was taken into custody. Both the victim and the suspect were from Diepenveen, police said.

The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Schuurmansweg in the small village of fewer than 5,000 people. A large number of emergency services personnel were dispatched to the scene, including police, paramedics, and firefighters. Police officers closed off the street to give medics a chance to work. A helicopter transporting a trauma team to the Schuurmansweg turned around before it landed.

An ambulance transported the boy away from the scene at about 5:25 p.m., but it did not leave the area at a high rate of speed, according to a local media outlet. Less than 20 minutes later, police announced that the young boy had died.

He had just finished playing football with a local club, and was riding his bicycle when he was struck by the car. The cause of the accident was still under investigation a few hours after the incident.

Diepenveen lies along the border of Overijssel and Gelderland. The village is part of the municipality of Deventer.