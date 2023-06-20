An Amorphophallus titanium, better known as the corpse flower or penis plant, is in bloom in the Victoria greenhouse at Diergaarde Blijdorp. The last time this plant flowered at the Rotterdam zoo was 60 years ago, in 1963.

The zoo has cared for the plant behind the scene for years. “The blooming is special because it doesn’t happen often!”

The flower bud fully develops over a period of two weeks, after which the spathe opens. Penis plants are known equally well for their remarkable appearance - a large, erect spadix and beautiful red bract - and their smell. They smell like something had died a while ago. “It spreads a pungent carrion scent. This attracts various insects that fulfill their role as pollinators,” the zoo explained.

The erect spadix collapses after around three days. “So you have to be quick for a photo opportunity,” the zoo said.

The penis plant can often be admired in the Victoria greenhouse in its leaf stages. Blijdorp has several copies of different ages.

Blijdorp’s penis plant is the second to bloom in the Netherlands this year. The Hortus botanicus Leiden had an Amorphophallus gigas making flowers in March.