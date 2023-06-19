The upcoming increase in the minimum wage will result in the net income of employees aged 21 and older rising by about 2 percent. People earning minimum wage will get an extra 36.27 euros from July, calculated HR service provider Visma Raet. Gross, the minimum wage will increase by just over 3 percent.

That brings the minimum wage for people over 21 to 1,995 euros per month. That amount will be adjusted again on January 1, but then it applies to people who work 36 hours. People working more hours will earn more money. From 2024, the Netherlands will switch to a minimum hourly wage. That is fairer because working weeks of 36, 38, or 40 hours apply in various sectors. The employees themselves have no influence on this.

Based on the minimum wage that applies from July 1, Visma Raet calculated that someone who works 38 hours will receive an additional gross amount of around 110 euros per month in 2024. With a working week of 40 hours, the gross monthly wage is about 222 euros higher.

Earlier this year, the minimum wage increased significantly. Then there was a gross increase of 10 percent.