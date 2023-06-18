The board of the Royal HFC football club has suspended a youth coach after receiving reports of sexually transgressive behavior. The coach was also banned from entering the HFC grounds. In a statement on its website on Saturday, the Haarlem club said it was shocked by the reports and charges have been filed against the youth coach.

According to HFC, the youth coach has asked young football club members for images of their genitals via the social media platform Snapchat. HFC reported that the football club BVC Bloemendaal, where the coach was also active, raised the alarm and filed an informal complaint with HFC regarding digital sexual assault by the same youth coach in March. The Royal HFC then suspended the youth coach on the same day and imposed a ban. Subsequently, the amateur club received several reports of sexually transgressive behavior by the same youth coach.

The Institute for Sports Law (ISR) has started a disciplinary investigation, HFC said. The football club also reported that the youth coach has been banned by the KNVB from training and contact with youth members of the club.

The Royal HFC, together with KNVB, ISR, and the police, held a meeting with the parents of the youth members on Saturday. The club further announced that several measures have been taken to improve safety at the football club.

The first team of Royal HFC will play in the second division on Sunday.