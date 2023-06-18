A 20-year-old man who had been missing since Sunday was found dead in a ditch in Hoorn on Saturday. This is believed to be the missing British man Thomas Delafay, also known as Taiga Akabane, de Telegraaf reported. The Police assume that the young man, who was last seen near Dijklander Hospital in Hoorn, did not die as a result of a crime.

Vanmorgen hebben we een overleden persoon aangetroffen in een sloot aan de Maelsonstraat in Hoorn. Onderzoek naar de identiteit wijst uit dat het gaat om de eerder vermiste Thomas (Taiga). — Politie Eenheid Noord-Holland (@POL_Eenheid_NH) June 17, 2023

A search team looking for the missing man found a deceased person in a ditch on Saturday. The police have now announced that this is the man who had previously gone missing. The search team investigated near the hospital. "Our thoughts are with the relatives," the police said.

According to the newspaper, Thomas was visiting Hoorn with a friend. Together they went to a party where drugs were also consumed.

However, the young Briton is said to have taken too many drugs and developed a psychosis as a result. When the situation had not improved after thirty hours, he was taken to Dijklander Hospital by a friend, according to de Telegraaf. After the friend left the hospital to pick up his things at the place where the two stayed and returned shortly afterward, Thomas had already disappeared.