Authorities in the Netherlands asked people to be on the lookout for a missing 20-year-old British man who was last seen near a hospital in Hoorn. Thomas Delafay, from Plymouth, England, reportedly had a psychotic episode while on vacation in the Netherlands and was taken to the Dijklander Hospital on Sunday.

Delafay, known to friends as Taiga Akabane, travelled with his boyfriend to visit an acquaintance, the missing man's sister, Holly Delafay, told Plymouth Live. The pair visited Hoorn on Friday, but began suffering from hallucinations. He was taken to the hospital, which has a 24-hour emergency room, but he likely never entered the facility.

Holly Delafay said police considered here brother to be a "Level One high-risk missing person." He is likely without his mobile phone, wallet, cash, or passport.

"He left in an unknown direction," police said. He was described as being approximately 1.78 meters in height, slender, and with purple and black hair that is short on the sides and longer on top. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, black pants, and black shoes.

Dutch police also referred to him by the name, "Tiger," and noted that he "is English speaking and does not speak Dutch."

Anyone who has seen the missing person should contact police.