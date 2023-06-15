More than half of young people in the housing market (18 - 25 years old) experience anger, frustration, sadness, and stress as a result of the housing shortage in the Netherlands, according to research by insurer Aegon. “Important life stages, like living independently, living together, and starting a family, are postponed,” the insurer said in a press release.

The survey among over a thousand respondents of all ages was conducted in the spring. Almost all respondents recognized the housing market tightness in their area. Nine out of ten saw little supply and thought it took too long to find a home.

“Young people experience this even more (95 percent). Eight out of ten see that the current housing supply does not meet their wishes. Around 90 percent of almost the entire research group said that homes are currently unaffordable and that due to high housing costs, they have less money for necessary expenses.”

According to Aegon, the housing shortage has significant social consequences. “Especially the fact that young people live longer at home (91 percent), it is more difficult for the elderly to move into more suitable homes (81 percent), postponing cohabitation (74 percent), and waiting to start a family (65 percent) were widely recognized. 65 percent also said that they see that divorced couples are forced to live under the same roof for longer.”