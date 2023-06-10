There is again renewed interest for air conditioning due to the warm weather in the Netherlands. This has created more demand for installation workers, and also for the retailers selling mobile mobile air conditioners and fans, said installation organization Techniek Nederland on Friday.

Because many installers are already busy due to ongoing projects related to the energy transition, new air conditioners customers may find themselves on a waiting list. "We had a cool spring and that made it a bit quieter than other years. Now that people notice that the weather is getting uncomfortably warm in their homes, they want an air conditioning system as soon as possible," said climate technical specialist Maurice Roovers of Techniek Nederland.

"Fortunately, most installers have enough air conditioners in stock. In some cases it will take a while before the air conditioning is installed. It is simply busy in the industry."

He advised consumers who want to purchase an air conditioner to always opt for a system that can both cool a room and heat one up. "We see that many people have an air conditioner installed at their home office. Make sure you choose a system that allows you to heat your office in the winter, so that the central heating boiler does not have to run all day. This results in a lower energy bill and you will spare the environment. In addition, it is wise to pay attention to whether the system uses natural refrigerants."

Roovers also said that it is important to continue to ventilate personal spaces, even when it is warm. "Keep windows and doors closed during the day, lower the blinds and close the curtains. But keep ventilating to ensure that the air inside remains healthy." It is also important to open up windows in the evenings and at night to try to get a cross-breeze blowing through.