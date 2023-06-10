Residents of a porch house on Govert Flinckstraat in the Amsterdam district of De Pijp were killed by an explosion at the front door on Friday night, news channel AT5 reported.

Portiek in de Pijp in brand na explosie https://t.co/2giAeFp5jY — AT5 (@AT5) June 10, 2023

The explosion took place around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday. As a result of the explosion, the front door of the porch house was damaged. According to the news channel, the fire department and several police units arrived at the scene. No one has been arrested yet.

Furthermore, a "possible explosion" occurred in a house on Galjoen in Lelystad on Friday night, police reported. No one was injured.

The incident occurred around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday. The police are investigating.