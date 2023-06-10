Rotterdam residents are dealing with an unfair housing market in which rents are being driven up by private landlords. This is despite the fact that these apartments fall into the category of social rent. However, this development is not an isolated case, Trouw reports.

In the current study by Realstat, which was commissioned by the municipality, it was found that private landlords charge too much rent for their apartments. Above all, it affects apartments that should actually count as social housing according to the specially assigned points system, which are intended for people with low incomes.

The points system is used to evaluate how good or bad a property is. The higher the score, the better the property, and the higher rents can be charged. A maximum score of 142 points can be awarded in the system. This corresponds to a threshold rent for the social sector of 800 euros. If a property is above 142 points, it no longer counts as social housing, but now belongs to the free sector, where landlords can set the price themselves.

But according to Realstat, many private home owners are said not to comply with this threshold rent. Apartments and houses that have scored less than 142 points in the points system are rented, for example, from 1,000 euros to 1,500 euros. Who now thinks that this is illegal, however, is wrong. Because according to Trouw, this is legitimate due to the so-called freedom of contract in the social rental sector. Accordingly, this excessive rent is allowed as long as the tenant agrees to the price. However, the situation is different if the tenant challenges the rent at the rent commission. Because there, the tenant would proven to be right. However, many of the tenants concerned are either afraid to go to the commission or are not aware of their rights as tenants and the regulations on the Dutch housing market.

For Mathijs ten Broeke of the housing association Woonbond, it is clear that this phenomenon is not only occurring in Rotterdam. "In Rotterdam, the neighborhoods with a lot of outdated housing stand out. It won't be any different in comparable neighborhoods in other cities," he tells Trouw.

According to the housing association, the Rotterdam study confirms the need to make the results of the points system binding instead of giving landlords freedom of contract, the newspaper reports.

Hope for this is raised by corresponding measures that are part of the draft legislation that Public Housing Minister Hugo de Jonge will send to the Tweede Kamer later this year.