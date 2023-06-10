Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees are still arriving in the Netherlands every week, but the influx seems to be slowing down somewhat. Researchers at the Clingendael Institute wrote in a report that the number of refugees from the country in the coming period depends very much on the success of the long-awaited Ukrainian offensive and Russia's response to it. That offensive appears to have begun, U.S. media reported on Thursday.



State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Justice and Security) reported in a parliamentary letter that about 580 Ukrainians arrive in the Netherlands each week fleeing the war Russia has started against their country. About 75,000 Ukrainians are currently staying in the Netherlands in emergency shelters.

According to Clingendael's researchers, most Ukrainians fleeing the war want to return to their country if it is safe there. This is the case, for example, if the Ukrainian offensive is successful and large parts of the country are liberated. If the counterattack on the other side fails, the report's authors believe this will lead to Western pressure for a cease-fire. This could also lead to Russia becoming more assertive and stepping up its attacks. As a result, the flow of refugees could increase again, which would reduce the likelihood of return.