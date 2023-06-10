More people were stuck on the side of the road with breakdowns on Friday due to the summer weather. The ANWB received 11 percent more reports, according to a spokesperson. The increase was expected because of the hot weather.

Last Friday, the ANWB received about 4,300 breakdown reports. Normally, there are about 3,700 reports on a Friday. Previously, the ANWB had stated that it was mainly batteries that would not work. These can fail because they have to work harder on hot days to cool the engine. In previous heat waves in the country, there were also many problems with cars.

The ANWB also expects more breakdown reports on Saturday and Sunday because of the heat. Saturday will be even hotter than Friday. For this reason, additional roadside assistance workers are on standby. "Roadside attendants on motorcycles and bicycles will be deployed as much as possible in the busier (beach) areas," the ANWB said earlier.

Those who stop at the roadside on Saturday will not have to wait long in the scorching sun. Rijkswaterstaat has set up a heat protocol for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Road users who have a breakdown will be helped immediately because of this protocol. They will be taken as soon as possible to a place with facilities, such as a gas station.